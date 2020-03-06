Manchester United are reportedly demanding £25 million for Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old joined AS Roma on loan last summer and has had a pretty good stint there so far. Smalling has featured in 28 matches for the Giallorossi, scoring two goals against Udinese and Brescia while providing an assist versus the latter.

A report from the Metro claims that Manchester United are demanding £25 million for the defender who Roma want to sign on a permanent basis. Smalling has also been linked to Tottenham and Everton lately with Italian outlet Calciomercato claiming that both Premier League sides were interested in signing him.

The 30-year-old has done pretty well for Roma this season so far and provided he maintains his current form, there’s a chance of him making England’s squad for Euro 2020.

Given Smalling’s performances this season, Roma would try and sign him permanently after the end of his loan spell. Spurs and Everton could very much do with someone like him. Although if Man United are demanding £25 million for Smalling, it’ll be interesting to see whether his suitors will be willing to pay that or not.