Naby Keita’s cousin among nine dead in tragic Guinean club coach crash

Reports have claimed that Almamy Keita, the cousin of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is among nine dead after a coach crash in Guinea.

According to reports, the coach carrying the Etoile de Guinee football club crashed in Guinea on Thursday, with the accident occurring in Timbo.

SEE MORE: ‘This is not a good excuse’ – Minamino on his Liverpool stint so far, key objective

It’s noted that 18 were left injured, with several in a serious condition, and a further nine people lost their lives, as per the Liverpool Echo, with Keita’s cousin said to have been on board.

Further, according to AS, they note that the crash was a result of a brakes failure. Étoile de Guinée manager d’Abdourahmane Condé said: “We were going downhill when the coach’s brakes suddenly gave way.

“There were three corners; the driver somehow managed to negotiate the first two, but there was nothing he could do about the third. He lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a tree.”

Meanwhile, Keita also took to Instagram as he reacted to the tragic news: “I am shocked, sad and heartbroken at this terrible news.

“I send my sincere condolences to all families of the victims, as well as the whole sporting family of Guinea.

“Rest in perfect peace guys.”

The Echo published a list of the nine players who died, and they are as follows as we send our condolences to all the families affected: Almamy Keita, Mohamed Lamine Toure, Kabinet Camara, Mohamed Damaro Camara, Ousmane Sylla, Ibrahima Sylla, Mohamed Lamine Camara, Serdouba Ginola Bangoura and Facinet Mara.