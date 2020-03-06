Olivier Giroud speaks out on Chelsea future

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has said that he would be willing to sign a new contract with the club.

The French international has been far from a regular under Frank Lampard this season so far and was linked to an exit from Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window with Inter Milan, Lazio and Spurs linked to him.

However, with Tammy Abraham getting injured, Giroud has been given some first-team opportunities and has done fairly well, finding the net against Spurs last month.

When asked if he would sign a new contract with Chelsea, the 33-year-old told Evening Standard: “Yes. Yes. Yeah, of course. There are a few months to go, games to win and maybe another trophy, and after, you know, I think I have two (or) three nice seasons in front of me. It’s not the time to talk about contracts and everything but I will take a decision when it comes.

“It was a tough month for me. I just spoke with the manager and I believed what he said, that I would get my chance and he has given me my chance. Of course, my confidence is better. The transfer window is behind me. I’m a Chelsea player, I’m happy here again and that’s the most important thing. Even if I don’t score, I try to help the team.

“My confidence is getting higher and higher because I am playing more games. I don’t know how long Tammy will be out for, to be honest. When he comes back, I will need him to be ready and then we can have a good competition again, which will be good for the team.”

Giroud has featured in 13 matches across all competitions for Chelsea this season so far, netting twice against Liverpool and Tottenham. He has done well for the Blues lately and as long as Abraham is out, the 33-year-old would be looking to do well for the club so that he could have a chance of at least making a few substitute appearances even after the 22-year-old returns,

If Giroud does well from the first-team opportunities he receives, he had a very good chance of making France’s squad for Euro 2020.