According to Liverpool’s official website, Jurgen Klopp has revealed in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Bournemouth that Jordan Henderson is targeting a return for the game against Atletico Madrid.

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games after being forced off with an injury in the first-leg of the Anfield outfit’s Champions League knockout clash against Atletico.

The England international’s possible return would be a massive boost for the Reds – who’ve struggled since the tireless midfielder was sidelined.

With Klopp also confirming that Alisson Becker will miss Liverpool’s matches against Bournemouth and Atletico, Henderson’s presence could be needed for the Reds to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Henderson has been phenomenal for Klopp’s side this season, the 29-year-old has established himself as one of the team’s leaders.

Liverpool need to make a statement against Bournemouth this weekend in order to take some much-needed momentum into their tie with Atleti.

Diego Simeone’s men are as organised as they come, it will be interesting to see if the Reds can force the La Liga giants to crumble at Anfield.