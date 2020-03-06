Real Madrid to allow superstar to decide future this summer

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid will allow superstar Luka Modric to decide his own future at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old’s performance levels are beginning to drop and despite the Croatian having a contract until 2021, Los Blancos will allow Modric to decide his future this summer.

The report claims that the club would be delighted if the Ballon d’Or winner decides to stay at the Bernabeu, however they won’t stand in the former Premier League star’s way if he decides to leave.

Mundo Deportivo even claim that Los Blancos would do everything in their power to facilitate a departure if Modric desires to leave.

The report highlights that Inter Milan remain interested in the midfield maestro, David Beckham’s newly-formed Inter Miami would are also very keen on the Croatian.

Finally, Mundo Deportivo report that Madrid would recall Martin Odegaard halfway through his two-year loan with Real Sociedad should Modric decide to leave.

During his seven-and-a-half-years with Real Madrid, Modric has won one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a remarkable four Champions League titles.