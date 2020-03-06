Rio Ferdinand trolls phone-in fan who says Jack Grealish isn’t realistic Man Utd target

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has trolled a fan who phoned in on talkSPORT to insist that the Red Devils can’t realistically hope to sign Jack Grealish.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, as he continues to lead Villa’s battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

SEE MORE: Man City hopeful of crucial injury boost ahead of crunch Man Utd clash

Talented, homegrown and still relatively young, he appears to tick all the right boxes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to continue to improve his squad.

However, the fan below isn’t convinced it’s going to happen as he doubts why Grealish would leave Villa to join Man Utd and has implored the Red Devils to go after more realistic targets.

As seen in Ferdinand’s tweet, he was completely baffled by the claim and trolled the fan in question, but others think there was something more fishy at play.

The comments on the talkSPORT tweet of the video show that many picked up a hint of Brummie accent from the caller in question, and believe that it was either completely staged or it was a Villa fan having a bit of fun.

Either way, it sounds more likely than questioning whether Grealish would make the step up to the next level and test himself for a club as big as United…

“We will not get Grealish!” ? “Villa are a massive club, why would Grealish leave Villa for us?” ???? “For a club like Man United why need to have realistic targets.” ? This call blew @RioFerdy5’s mind as an #MUFC fan explains why Grealish wouldn’t leave #AVFC to join Utd! pic.twitter.com/514guJv1ZQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 6, 2020