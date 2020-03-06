Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Liverpool can comprehensively beat Bournemouth tomorrow.

The Reds’ unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end with a 3-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road. This was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge a few days back.

Liverpool’s next fixture is against Bournemouth at Anfield. They beat the Cherries 3-0 at Dean Court a few months back and Nicholas feels that Jurgen Klopp’s side will register a similar win at Merseyside tomorrow. In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man wrote: “Everybody’s in a bit of a lull at Liverpool, and I don’t know why. The defeat at Watford was a sore one, but it felt like a bit of a dangerous game anyway. We’re seeing mentally now how the whole process of going after a first league title in 30 years is taking its toll on the fans and the players.

“Bournemouth are not a team who park the bus; they’re not a team who can get that balance right, and that’s why they’re in trouble. But recently, they’ve been back to their old selves. They’ve got inconsistent defenders but they’re slightly dangerous. For Liverpool it’s now about getting the job done. It’s all about getting the three points. This is one where I think they’ll take a little bit of anger into the game, and for that reason I think it’ll be a comfortable afternoon for Liverpool.”

Having lost three of their last four matches, the Reds will be determined to get back to winning ways ahead of tomorrow’s game. They will be without Alisson but still look heavy favorites to win the game because of their squad strength and the fact that the match is at Anfield. The Cherries won’t be willing to throw in the towel but it seems very unlikely that they can get anything out of tomorrow’s fixture