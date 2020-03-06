Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Manchester City will win this weekend’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.

Both Manchester sides have already faced each other thrice this season with United winning both matches at the Etihad and City beating them in their own backyard.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be eager to keep a firm hold on that second position in the Premier League table while their opponents have a place in the top four to fight for.

The last time both sides met at Old Trafford was in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and City won that match 3-1. Nicholas has predicted a similar result for Sunday’s fixture. In his column for Sky Sports, the pundit wrote: “It’s a proper Super Sunday. Manchester City aren’t going for the title but they know the potential ramifications of losing this one with Liverpool coming to town in a few weeks. Manchester United have beaten City at the Etihad already twice this season, but in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford, it was City who picked them off.

“The demands of United fans dictate that they won’t be parking the bus, but to go head to head with them on their own patch. This suits City. Having got their first trophy of the season, I imagine Pep Guardiola will have his strongest side out. United have been better defensively and are a counter-attacking side, but I still think City will pick them off with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, provided he’s fit.”

Manchester City will be in high spirits after lifting the Carabao Cup and having beaten United at their home a few months back, there’s every chance of them doing the same this weekend given their squad. However, the Red Devils are not to be taken lightly as they’ve already beaten Guardiola’s side twice in 2019/20 and have the players who are capable of getting the better of them again.