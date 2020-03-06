Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Chelsea will be held to a draw against Everton at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The Blues will be in high spirits ahead of this weekend’s meeting in London after beating Liverpool 2-0 in the FA Cup a few days back. Frank Lampard’s side are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 45 points. Chelsea play Everton at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The Toffees beat them 3-1 when the two sides locked horns at Goodison Park and Nicholas feels that Sunday’s match in London could see both teams secure a point each, predicting a 1-1 draw. In his column for Sky Sports, the pundit wrote: “I’ve done a lot of Everton under Carlo Ancelotti and he’s done a very good job, but there are times when his side haven’t actually played very well. I recall a game I covered at West Ham and in the late win over Watford where I felt they were slightly fortunate. They didn’t deserve it, but he’s got Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring goals.

“Everton are unpredictable as they’ve still got problems at the back, but Chelsea at home are so inconsistent. They sometimes seem to run out of legs. The sufferance that youngsters always bring is that after the great adrenaline in the early part of the season, they then feel the stress and the strain when results don’t go so well. Olivier Giroud has come into the team and been excellent, but they’re still too risky at the back. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Everton went and got something out of this game.”

Chelsea have managed to hold on to a place in the top four but they haven’t been very consistent this season, particularly at home where they’ve even lost to the likes of West Ham and Bournemouth. Everton have done pretty well under Carlo Ancelotti and could give a tough fight to Lampard’s team.

A defeat for Chelsea on Sunday would see them fall down to fifth in the Premier League table if Manchester United beat Man City at Old Trafford.