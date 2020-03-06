‘This is not a good excuse’ – Minamino on his Liverpool stint so far, key objective

Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino has assessed his time at the club thus far and has specifically outlined what he hopes to contribute more with moving forward.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a dazzling spell at RB Salzburg, and that in turn earned him a January switch to the Merseyside giants.

In six appearances for Liverpool though, he has failed to register a single assist or goal, albeit that’s come with just over 300 minutes of playing time.

For some players, it takes a little bit longer to adapt to English football and show their best form, and given what we’ve previously seen from Minamino, there is undoubtedly much more to come from him in a Liverpool shirt.

However, he has made no excuses when assessing his time with the Reds to date, and he is fully aware of the expectations and demands of him when playing at this level and for one of the top clubs in Europe who are continuing to compete for major trophies.

“In the last three months there have been areas which I’m quite happy about. But personally I would love to contribute more to goals and assists – I’m feeling very hungry about that,” he told the club’s official site. “I don’t really know how much I still need to learn. But day by day, I’m feeling that I understand his [Klopp’s] philosophies and I’m getting better.

“I have to show results. I think this is very important in order to win trust from the teammates and trust from the supporters. I think this is a very important thing that I have to achieve.

“I have been in this club for three months and I haven’t played many games and my playing time is not that much – but this is not a good excuse.

“I think I’m still [learning] to fully understand the team, but I still hate to wait. In order to make an instant impact and make a contribution to the team, I’m doing my best every day.”

With Liverpool closing in on the Premier League title and still in the hunt to defend their Champions League crown, they still have a number of games coming up between now and the end of the season.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp may well need to lean on his squad depth to keep everyone fresh, and so Minamino will hope that he gets more opportunities in the coming weeks and months.

That’s where he’ll hope to make his impact and kick on, although it could also be argued that he’ll be in prime condition and in the best possible place to show his true worth after a full pre-season with his new teammates and manager, and so perhaps next season will be a big year for him.