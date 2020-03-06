Video: FURIOUS scenes as Andre Villas-Boas gets two yellow cards AFTER the final whistle at Marseille

There’s something bizarre and hilarious about referees being able to show cards to members of the coaching staff, they tend to find it funny and generally don’t care.

These scenes from the end of the Marseille game tonight were incredible to see, but you know that Andre Villas-Boas will lose some credibility in the dressing room if he tells anyone to watch their temper after this:

He clearly has no intention of keeping quiet and moving away, and you can see the ref is secretly enjoying it as he pulls the red card out.

Marseille threw away a 2-0 lead which featured a 94th minute equaliser, and that seems to be one of the main things that the former Spurs and Chelsea boss is trying to point out.