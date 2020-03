There’s nothing like seeing a former player’s son playing football to make you feel old, but a grandson just makes the mind boggle.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips currently plays for Blackburn Rovers’ youth team, and he scored this great goal against Arsenal in The FA Youth Cup this evening:

There are some shades of Michael Owen’s goal against Argentina in that strike, but it shows he might have the pace and finishing ability to make it at a good level.

Blackburn went on to win the game 4-1.