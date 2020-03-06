Menu

Video: Incredible confidence from Arsenal fan Todd Cantwell as he performs keepy-ups before scoring penalty vs Spurs

Arsenal FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

It can sometimes be difficult to tell how confident a player is when taking a penalty in a shoot out.

We tend to see a regular pattern of putting the ball down and refusing to look at anyone until the whistle goes.

READ MORE: Man United loanee issued six game ban for biting an opponent

That wasn’t the case for Norwich’s Todd Cantwell last week, as he just stood nonchalantly doing some keepy-ups before his kick in their FA Cup victory over Spurs:

Obviously this could have seriously backfired if he missed, but The Sun also reported that he was a boyhood Arsenal fan, so that will only add to the joy in that moment for Cantwell.

More Stories Todd Cantwell