Video: Incredible confidence from Arsenal fan Todd Cantwell as he performs keepy-ups before scoring penalty vs Spurs

It can sometimes be difficult to tell how confident a player is when taking a penalty in a shoot out.

We tend to see a regular pattern of putting the ball down and refusing to look at anyone until the whistle goes.

That wasn’t the case for Norwich’s Todd Cantwell last week, as he just stood nonchalantly doing some keepy-ups before his kick in their FA Cup victory over Spurs:

? Todd Cantwell doing keepy-ups in the lead up to taking a crucial penalty in front of 60,000 people. He scores. He silenced the crowd. As you do pic.twitter.com/6YgxF3rysn — Talk Norwich City (@TalkNorwichCity) March 6, 2020

Obviously this could have seriously backfired if he missed, but The Sun also reported that he was a boyhood Arsenal fan, so that will only add to the joy in that moment for Cantwell.