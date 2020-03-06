Video: Man Utd launch investigation into abuse aimed at Jesse Lingard after Derby win

Man Utd will look into abuse directed at Jesse Lingard as the players made their way onto the team bus after their win over Derby County on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old has struggled badly with his form this season as he has managed just two goals and two assists in 35 appearances for the Red Devils.

SEE MORE: Man Utd team news: Key trio doubts vs Man City, Solskjaer to make late call

However, as frustrating as that might be for some fans, there is no excuse for the abuse heard being aimed at the England international in the video below.

As he made his way onto the team bus, one or two fans can clearly be heard aiming abuse at him, and as per Sky Sports, Man Utd have now launched an investigation into the incident.

Time will tell what comes from it and whether or not those guilty can be identified, while it’s unclear at this stage as to whether there was something more serious heard which in turn has sparked the need for Man Utd to investigate further…