Video: These Man United fans react to Wayne Rooney ‘slapping’ Andreas Pereira

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney greeted former teammate Andreas Pereira with a slap after the Red Devils’ 3-0 win against Derby County in the FA Cup last night.
As the players were greeting each other on the pitch after the full-time whistle blew, Rooney gave Pereira a cheeky little slap on the face.
Of course we’re sure this was meant in a playful and respectful manner, it’s just a very strange way for someone to greet a former teammate.
Take a look at Rooney’s surprise method of greeting below:
— Out of Context Manchester United (@nocontextunited) March 5, 2020
Wayne Rooney is every Man United fan:
— Therese ?? (@ThereseUTD) March 5, 2020
Here’s how some United supporters reacted to the bizarre moment:
Rooney hugging everyone in these pics but slapping Pereira on face tells volume ?
— Abhijeet Biswas (@AbhijeetB_7) March 6, 2020
Rooney slapping Pereira loooool
— Anaboono ? (@UTDAnaboono) March 5, 2020
Rooney slapping pereira at the end then ?? #mufc
— Ben Mason (@benmason989) March 5, 2020
Rooney slapping Pereira there is what we all wanted
May it give him a wake up call #mufc
— Georges (@Cinephile_MU) March 5, 2020
Rooney slapping Pereira is the best thing I’ve seen all day
— Martial Vault (@MartialVault) March 5, 2020
Nahh Rooney slapping Pereira’s head got me?????
— capotheboy (@_arlindm1) March 5, 2020
Nice to see Rooney doing the right things after the finale whistle. Ignoring Lingard, giving Williams the time to speak to him and slapping Pereira round the chops! https://t.co/6cVbLiHBek
— Jason ??????? (@busbyjay87) March 6, 2020