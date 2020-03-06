Menu

Video: These Man United fans react to Wayne Rooney ‘slapping’ Andreas Pereira

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney greeted former teammate Andreas Pereira with a slap after the Red Devils’ 3-0 win against Derby County in the FA Cup last night.

As the players were greeting each other on the pitch after the full-time whistle blew, Rooney gave Pereira a cheeky little slap on the face.

Of course we’re sure this was meant in a playful and respectful manner, it’s just a very strange way for someone to greet a former teammate.

Take a look at Rooney’s surprise method of greeting below:

Here’s how some United supporters reacted to the bizarre moment:

