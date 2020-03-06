Video: What Mikel Arteta said on Aubameyang and Arsenal contract situation

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been crystal clear on where he stands with regards to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future and his contract situation.

The talismanic Gunners forward will see his current deal expire in 2021, and so as Arsenal have learnt in recent years, they ideally want to avoid seeing their top players enter the final 12 months of their contracts.

With the summer fast approaching, it remains to be seen if they can avoid such a scenario, but one thing that Arteta is clear about is that he doesn’t want his prolific striker going anywhere either this summer or next.

As seen in the video below, the Spaniard responded to questions from the media regarding the situation, and reiterated that talks need to take place before the end of the season for the two parties to get a clearer idea on where they stand.

Further, he added that regardless of the circumstances in terms of whether they are in the Champions League or not next year, Arteta wants Aubameyang at Arsenal next season and beyond.