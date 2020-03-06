What Martin Braithwaite said on fitting in at Barcelona, training alongside Messi

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite has opened up on life at the club and how he is fitting in alongside the likes of Lionel Messi.

After the Catalan giants suffered an injury crisis with Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez being ruled out for a lengthy period of time after undergoing surgery, they swooped for Braithwaite from Leganes last month as a solution.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid prepared for transfer scrap with Barcelona as €70m bid touted for target

The 28-year-old has totalled just 39 minutes of football for his new club thus far, but there have been positive signs when he’s involved that there is an understanding between him and his new teammates.

With Barca still pushing for the La Liga title and Champions League, Braithwaite will have a key role to play for the rest of the season, while he’ll undoubtedly hope that he can impress enough in the coming months to ensure that he has a long-term future at the Nou Camp too.

However, for now he is enjoying life at the club and has revealed that it’s been easy for him to fit in and settle, while unsurprisingly he has loved training alongside Messi.

“Amazing. He is a great guy, he is waiting to help the players, he is helping me to join the team and in the field, of course, it is incredible, it is nice to see him,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“I feel good, I don’t need time to understand my teammates. The feeling is simple, I try to watch them and when I am not training, I watch videos at home to understand them better, but it is easy for me to understand them, it is natural.

“I watch videos of how they play, of the different players, how they pass the ball, how positions are exchanged and so I can adapt my game to them. We also talk in the field, you have little time on the pitch, but the connection is fast.”

Braithwaite will hope to get another chance to impress against Real Sociedad on Saturday evening, but after their defeat in El Clasico last weekend, Barcelona can ill-afford any more slip-ups.

They sit a point adrift of rivals Real Madrid with 12 games to go, and while they continue to wait for Suarez to return, and perhaps even Dembele, before the end of the campaign, Braithwaite will have a key role to play in attack to help add a different dynamic and offer help to the likes of Messi and Antoine Griezmann.