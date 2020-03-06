‘What’s the point’ – Solskjaer slams FA’s fixture scheduling ahead of Manchester derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed the FA’s fixture scheduling in his post-match press conference following Man United’s FA Cup win against Derby last night.

Solskjaer exclaimed ‘what’s the point’ when he was speaking on the fact that rivals Manchester City have a 24-hour advantage over the Red Devils ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

City played their FA Cup 5th round tie on Wednesday night, whereas United faced off against Derby on Thursday.

Solskjaer also mentioned how this scheduling doesn’t ‘level the playing field’ ahead of one of the season’s most eagerly-anticipated clashes.

Solskjaer is certainly raising a fair point, rearranging some fixtures is understandable – but making a change that could have a massive impact on a rival match-up seems careless by the FA.

The Red Devils have got the better of Pep Guardiola side’s on two out of three occasions this season. With United fighting for a Champions League spot, Solskjaer’s men need to pull off a good result against their rivals.