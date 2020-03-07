Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa teenager Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

The 17-year-old has featured in 15 matches across all competitions so far, netting six goals while providing an assist. According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are interested in signing Philogene-Bidace who has also attracted interest from Manchester City. His current contract expires this summer and Aston Villa want him to sign a new one, something he would be open to doing.

SEE MORE: Arsenal starlet could miss start of next season

Philogene-Bidace is a promising young prospect in the club’s youth and has done pretty well this season. Provided he keeps doing well, there’s a good chance of him getting some first-team opportunities under Dean Smith in Villa’s senior team next season. He wouldn’t be a regular but he could feature in the Cup fixtures.

Provided either Arsenal or Manchester City sign the teenager, he’d probably end up in their youth or reserve teams. Hence, it would be better for Philogene-Bidace to stay at Villa for a while before making a move elsewhere.