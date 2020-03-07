Arsenal star doesn’t think he needs ‘trophies’ to prove he’s a ‘top striker’

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that he doesn’t need to win trophies to prove he’s a ‘top striker’.

According to Goal, the Gabon international is reportedly unhappy at Arsenal and is widely coveted by several clubs across Europe. The talisman’s contract with the Gunners expires next summer.

Claims that Arsenal’s failure to win silverware is one of the reasons why the striker would leave, the superstar has poured cold water on these rumours with his comments to Sky Sports.

Arsenal star says he’s a top striker despite not winning any silverware

Here’s what Aubameyang had to say:

“I’m a striker so I will defend my side – I don’t think you need trophies to be a top striker,”

“Of course, it can help you but we’ve seen a lot of great players that didn’t win trophies but we respect them because of their quality.”

“You don’t need to win trophies but if you win it, it’s better.”

According to Goal, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hinted that the club are planning to open talks over a new contract for Aubameyang soon.

The North London outfit and their fans will hope that Aubameyang commits himself to Arsenal for the foreseeable future by signing a new contract.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and are still in the FA Cup.

The side’s only chances of qualifying for the Champions League are down to a strong finish in the league as the team crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos.