Arteta on Arsenal’s ‘room for improvement’ after narrow win against West Ham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that there is ‘room for improvement’ for his side, as the Gunners salvaged a narrow win against West Ham in their recent Premier League fixture.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio missed three big chances while Hammers new signing Jarrod Bowen hit the woodwork as well.

However, despite all West Ham’s attempts, Arsenal won the game late on.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a late goal after coming off the bench to secure a win for the Emirates outfit. The Frenchman’s effort was awarded by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside.

Speaking in a press conference after his side’s narrow 1-0 win against London rivals West Ham, as quoted by the Mirror, Arteta said, “In the final third, against a low block, we struggled to make the right decision,”

“We struggled to deliver more balls in the box, we struggled to finish more actions when we had the opportunities to do so.”

“It’s a big room for improvement.” he added

West Ham squandered their chances in front of goal which led to Arsenal winning the game in the end with Lacazette netting rather fortuitously after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s shot deflected into the air and fell off Mesut Ozil’s head to the French striker who slotted home.

Speaking about his side’s recent results, Arteta said, “We’re turning the corner in terms of results and what I want to see. That ship still has to turn a few times but there are positives we can take.”

Arsenal are now 9th in the Premier League table on 40 points, 5 points behind Chelsea who are fourth as they continue their attempt to finish in the top-four.