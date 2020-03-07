Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly attracting interest from Lazio, Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund.

The French international has featured in 13 matches this season so far, netting two goals against Liverpool and Tottenham so far. Giroud was linked to an exit from the club during the summer transfer window but ended up staying at Stamford Bridge.

SEE MORE: (Photos) – Chelsea’s leaked third kit for next season resembles Crystal Palace shirt

A recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that Lazio, Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing the 33-year-old. Giroud’s current contract with Chelsea expires in the summer and he is yet to sign a new one.

With Tammy Abraham absent due to injury, the 33-year-old has received some game time under Frank Lampard and has done fairly well so far. However, once the England international returns to full fitness, Giroud will most likely be back on the bench. Hence, a move away from Chelsea would be good for him from a game-time point of view.

Borussia Dortmund and Lazio have some pretty good attackers so there’s a good chance Giroud won’t be a starter in either. However, he could find some first-team opportunities under Roy Hodgson if he joins Crystal Palace.