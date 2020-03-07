Barcelona have reportedly been handed a boost as it’s suggested that Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants to stay at the club amid recent exit rumours.

The 27-year-old has firmly established himself as a fundamental figure for the Catalan giants as he has made over 200 appearances for the club since he arrived in 2014.

As he continues to make countless key saves to put his side in a position to win this season, there are surely no question marks over his importance to the current side.

With that in mind, there would have perhaps been some concern for Barcelona fans earlier this week with AS reporting that there were doubts over his future at the Nou Camp.

It’s added in that report that was it largely down to an alleged bust-up with Lionel Messi as well as apparently rejecting a book offer as he wasn’t certain he would still be at Barcelona next season.

However, in a key development, Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that the German shot-stopper’s agent has given the impression to Barcelona officials that he wants to stay at the club and with plans to build a house in the region, it would seem as though he is setting up shop for the foreseeable future.

The report does go on to suggest though that the two parties are in ongoing discussions over a new contract, and so provided Ter Stegen gets the deal that he believes he’s worthy of, then there may not be any reason for concern for the Barca faithful.

That said, if they struggle to reach an agreement on terms, that could spark further speculation over his future, but based on the Mundo Deportivo report above, it’s the preference of both sides for Ter Stegen to remain a Barcelona player regardless of the rumours that surfaced earlier this week.