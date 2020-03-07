Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing David de Gea this summer.

The Spaniard was linked to Los Blancos during last summer by Don Balon. However, he eventually signed a new contract with Man United.

According to the Sun, Real Madrid have reignited their interest in De Gea and are interested in signing him during the summer as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois. This report also claims that Manchester United will demand £70 million for the Spanish international.

De Gea hasn’t been at his very best since the 2018 World Cup but has produced some fine performances between the sticks for United this season so far.

However, it seems very unlikely that Real Madrid would want to sign him as a replacement for Courtois who has been very good for them this season so far.

The Belgian shot-stopper has had the most number of clean sheets in the 2019/20 La Liga so far, keeping 12 from 23 matches. All-in-all, Courtois has gone 15 matches without conceding a goal this season so far.