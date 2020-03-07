Christian Eriksen has said that he chose Inter Milan ahead of Manchester United because he wanted a new challenge in another country.

The Danish international established himself as one of Tottenham’s most important players during his six-and-a-half seaons with the club. Eriksen made 305 appearances for the North London club, netting 69 goals while providing 89 assists.

The 28-year-old joined Inter in January but was also linked to Manchester United with the Mirror along with other sources claiming a few months back that he was a target for the Red Devils.

Eriksen said that United were interested in signing him but he chose Inter because he wanted a new challenge in another country. Speaking to BBC, the Danish international said: “For a few years but it was never really likely. We did speak to them of course and we did hear what was possible and what wasn’t possible. But, in the end, me personally, I wanted a new challenge. To stay in the Premier League would have been an easy solution.

“Of course, staying at Tottenham would also have been a solution but, for me, it just came down to wanting to try a new challenge in a new country. Once Inter came up it really wasn’t a difficult choice.”

Eriksen has so far featured in seven matches for the Nerazzurri so far, netting his first goal during their Europa League last 32 match against Ludogorets Razgrad with an assist also coming against them.