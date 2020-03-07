Confirmed Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Three key changes from Klopp

Liverpool will look to take another step towards the Premier League title this weekend when they host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

It’s been a tricky period for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they have suffered defeats to Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea across all competitions in recent weeks.

In turn, the Reds boss will be eager for them to get out of that mini slump in form as soon as possible, and that could start against Eddie Howe’s men with the visit of Atleti to come on Wednesday night as the Merseyside giants look to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Alisson will play no part in either game as confirmed by the club’s official site after he picked up a muscle injury this week, and so Spanish shot-stopper Adrian will step in and replace him between the posts as Liverpool make three changes to the side that faced Watford.

Elsewhere, James Milner comes in at left-back as he replaces Andy Robertson in the XI, while Joe Gomez replaces Dejan Lovren next to Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline.

As per respected journalist James Pearce’s tweet below, Klopp has explained that Robertson has been left out as a precaution with that Atleti showdown in mind.

The usual trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will lead the line up top, and so it remains to be seen if Liverpool can edge ever closer to wrapping up the Premier League title race this season with three points this weekend.

