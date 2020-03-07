Speculation continues to link Paul Pogba with an exit from Man Utd this summer and it’s claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could perhaps now be more inclined to allow a departure.

The 26-year-old has been blighted by injuries this season as he has been limited to just eight appearances all year.

SEE MORE: Spurs, Liverpool and Man United set to fight for ace after impressive Premier League debut season

While he is closing in on a return from his ankle injury and could yet play a key role in the business end of the campaign, speculation over his future at Man Utd remains rife.

Although the Red Devils have had an up and down season, they’re currently on a nine-game unbeaten run and in turn remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes has been key since his arrival, and perhaps there has been enough to suggest over the past month or so that they can move forward without Pogba.

As reported by The Sun, that’s exactly what the thinking could be at Old Trafford as it’s suggested that United are open to allowing Pogba to leave with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus linked with making £100m moves for the French international.

Not only is it added that Pogba wants to leave at the end of the season, but it’s specifically suggested that Solskjaer may have had enough of dealing with the outside noise over his superstar midfielder’s future and could be confident enough to approve an exit and focus on building without him.

Based on what we’ve seen in recent weeks, that could be a fair assessment, while pocketing a possible £100m transfer fee from his sale could go towards strengthening the squad further as the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are specifically mentioned in the report above as transfer targets.

In turn, Pogba’s second stint at Man Utd could be drawing to a close, but it remains to be seen if the respective parties can reach agreements this summer.