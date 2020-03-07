Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has backed them to beat City at Old Traford tomorrow.

The two sides have locked horns thrice before this season with the Red Devils winning both matches at the Etihad while Man City beat them 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Berbatov feels that with the Premier League out of their reach, Pep Guardiola’s side will focus on the Champions League and United could beat them by taking advantage of that. In his column for Metro, the former Bulgarian international wrote: “United are in great form at the moment and it is the perfect time for them to face City. The Premier League is done for Guardiola and their main focus now is the Champions League, Manchester United have to take advantage of that, and I think they will, it will be a great win for them and such a valuable three points in the race for top four.”

Tomorrow’s fixture at Old Trafford promises to be an exciting one. Man United may be 15 points behind their rivals but given their current form, they could give them a run for their money. Besides, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have already beaten City twice and it won’t be a surprise if they claim all three points tomorrow.

However, despite United having the home advantage, the reigning Premier League champions have every chance of beating them because of their squad and the fact that they beat them 3-1 at Old Trafford not long back.