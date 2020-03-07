‘I always liked him’ – Arteta could hand lifeline to out-of-favour Arsenal star next season

According to the Metro, Mikel Arteta has hinted that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could still play an important role for the Gunners, the ace is out on loan at Roma after falling out of favour under Unai Emery.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan last summer, the attacking midfielder has impressed for the Serie A giants – despite having had to deal with a couple of injuries this season.

The 31-year-old has six goals and three assists from 13 Serie A appearances this season, Mkhitaryan has played out wide and in a central attacking-midfield role.

Arteta insists that there’s a ‘possibility’ that Mkhitaryan could play a part in the first-team next season, the Gunners gaffer also revealed that he’s ‘always liked’ the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Here’s what Arteta had to say on the Armenian star playing a part next season:

“It’s a possibility that we have and will consider,”

“I always liked him, he is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best.”

“He needs to do it consistently and here he had moments and that’s what we need to assess.”

“Miki is doing really well in recent games. We know the player he’s been, we know his past, and we need to have all the information to make the right decision.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal star doesn’t think he needs ‘trophies’ to prove he’s a ‘top striker’ Video: Badou Ndiaye eats paper with tactics on during Trabzonspor match Video: These fans on Sadio Mane’s ‘blatant’ dive for Liverpool vs Bournemouth

The Metro claim that Roma were interested in making Mkhitaryan’s stay in Italy permanent, although they were unwilling to meet Arsenal’s £20m price-tag.

If Roma can’t manage to negotiate a permanent transfer for the midfielder, this could leave Mkhitaryan with the chance to impress Arteta next season.

Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is an example of a player that’s struggled over the last couple of years, but has managed to find a new lease of life under Arteta.