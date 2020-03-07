Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could still have a future at the club.

The Armenian international joined the North London club from Manchester United in January 2018 but didn’t have a very good spell, amassing nine goals and 13 assists in 59 appearances across all competitions so far. Mkhitaryan joined Roma on loan last summer and has a pretty decent season with them, scoring six goals while providing four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions so far.

Arteta praised the 31-year-old and said that he could still have a future at Arsenal. As quoted by Evening Standard the Spaniard said: “It’s a possibility that we have and will consider. I always liked him, he is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best.

“He needs to do it consistently and here he had moments and that’s what we need to assess. Miki is doing really well in recent games. We know the player he’s been, we know his past, and we need to have all the information to make the right decision.”

Mkhitaryan has had a pretty decent spell at Roma so far although it could’ve been better had he not missed a few matches due to injuries. Provided he continues performing well, there’s a good chance the Serie A side would want to sign him on a permanent basis. That could be better for Mkhitaryan than returning to Arsenal as the Gunners have some attackers who have done well under Arteta and he might not be a regular.