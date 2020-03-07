Jurgen Klopp explains why Andy Robertson is not playing against Bournemouth

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that Andy Robertson has been omitted from the squad to play Bournemouth as a precautionary measure.

The Reds’ starting lineup for today’s match against the Cherries sees the 25-year-old miss out with James Milner coming in.

SEE MORE: Confirmed Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Three key changes from Klopp

Klopp said that Robertson has been dropped as a precautionary measure due to a minor fitness issue but will be fit to play against Atletico Madrid next week.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the club’s manager said: “He would have started today but then he felt [something] slightly. But it’s all good, it will be fine for Wednesday. But not for today. So we didn’t want to have him on the bench and see Robbo and think, ‘Maybe we can bring you [on].’ It wouldn’t make sense today. That’s the reason and he will be fine.”

With Alisson and Jordan Henderson doubtful for the match against Atleti, resting Robertson is a good decision as Liverpool can’t afford any injury worries ahead of that fixture.

Milner gets his first Premier League start since January when he played the entirety of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United. The 33-year-old has played at left-back before and will be expected to put in a fine performance against Bournemouth today.

Liverpool will be keen on getting back to winning ways after losing their last two matches against Watford and Chelsea. The Reds beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Dean Court and seem the favorites to clinch all three points today as well.