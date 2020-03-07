Jurgen Klopp regrets reaction towards linesman during Liverpool vs Bournemouth

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp regretted his reaction towards match officials after Sadio Mane fired the Reds into the lead against Bournemouth.

Liverpool came into today’s clash with three losses in their last four games, things didn’t start off well for the Reds as Callum Wilson fired Bournemouth into an early lead.

Wilson’s opener was very controversial as the striker appeared to blatantly push Joe Gomes in the build-up to the goal.

Klopp let out his frustration towards the match official when he celebrated in front of the linesman after Sadio Mane gave the Reds a 2-1 lead later in the game.

Here’s what Klopp had to say on his reaction:

“I was in good spirits, let me say it like this.”

“To be honest, that happened [the celebration]. I didn’t want it, do I want to do it now? No. But in that moment, I just don’t understand how it could be a goal.”

“There’s situations, we talk about it, but we have to make the decision. It shows the problems in VAR still existing.”

“It’s not VAR, the system, it’s a human being and the rules. It was a foul. The touch was enough to let Joe struggle, it’s a foul, nothing else.”

“They score a goal, the ref lets it run, that’s why we have VAR so you can have another look.”

“A couple of weeks ago VAR made really tough decisions on one matchday, two different games, Tottenham and City, right, wow. How is that possible that someone sits there and doesn’t see it?”

“The question is how is it possible you have a look at it and don’t say, ‘ah yes, that’s a foul’.”

“Mike Dean [fourth official] I’m sure sees it’s a foul but cannot intervene any more so he says let’s go to VAR, and it hides behind the phrase ‘not clear and obvious’.

“It makes no sense, a foul is a foul, no foul is no foul, but if it’s that clear, you look at it and say come on.”

With the Reds coming from behind to win the game 2-1 at Anfield, they’ve set a top-flight record for the most consecutive home wins at 22.

Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 82 points, 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. The Reds lifting the title is now a formality.