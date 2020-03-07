Juventus are reportedly willing to pay €55 million to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 20-year-old has done pretty well for the Giallorossi since joining them from Inter Milan, netting 12 goals while providing four assists in 60 appearances across all competitions so far. Zaniolo has also made five appearances for the Italy national team, netting twice in their Euro qualifier against Armenia.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in signing the 20-year-old whose current contract expires in 2024 and are willing to pay €55 million for him.

Zaniolo is one of the finest young talents in Italy and has had a pretty decent season with Roma so far, netting six goals while providing two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. However, he sustained a cruciate ligament rupture during a league game against Juventus which has sidelined him for the remainder of the season and probably Euro 2020.

Zaniolo’s addition would undoubtedly bolster the Bianconeri’s squad but there’s every chance of Roma trying their best to keep hold of him. The Giallorossi might try to fend off any interest in the 20-year-old by slapping a hefty price tag on him.