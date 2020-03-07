Liverpool set impressive new top flight record after seeing off Bournemouth

Liverpool came from behind to secure all three points against Bournemouth on Saturday, and in doing so they set a new top flight record.

The Merseyside giants edged closer to the Premier League title with their latest win, as they moved 25 points clear at the top of the table, albeit Man City still have two games in hand.

Nevertheless, it looks as though it is merely a matter of time before they wrap up the title and topple their rivals after agonisingly missing out last year, and they’re doing it at an incredible rate and while breaking records.

As seen in the tweet below from Sky Sports, that’s now 22 consecutive wins at Anfield for Liverpool, which is a new record and one which surpasses their own previous record of 21 dating back to 1972.

It’s a superb achievement, and ultimately it could be argued that their title charge has been based on a solid foundation set at home as they have established themselves as a winning machine in front of their own supporters.

It looked like it could be a tough afternoon at Anfield this weekend as Callum Wilson gave the visitors an early lead, and with recent defeats to Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea in mind, it could have been a difficult encounter for the Reds as they tried to get back on track.

They didn’t waste much time in doing so as goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned things around before half-time, and they collected all three points to not only stretch their lead at the top of the table, but also set the impressive record noted below.