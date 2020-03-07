Liverpool’s Loris Karius blames Besiktas’ floodlights for goalkeeping errors

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has claimed that the floodlights in Turkey are to blame for his goalkeeping errors for loan club Besiktas, according to reports in the Sun.

Karius famously made two blunders in Liverpool’s Champions League final game against Real Madrid which cost his side the Champions League trophy.

The former Mainz goalkeeper has since been shipped off on a two-year loan to Besiktas in Turkey where he continues to play.

However, the German shot-stopper has continued to make errors in Turkey and has reportedly blamed the floodlights in the Besiktas home stadium, as well as the concussion he suffered in that Champions League final for his poor performances.

Sergio Ramos’ elbow cluttered into Karius’ head which caused the keeper to suffer a concussion in the Champions League final in Kyiv in 2018.

Doctors who assessed the goalkeeper said that individuals who have suffered a severe concussion have long-term sight issues.

However, as reported by the Sun via Fotospor, Karius has blamed the floodlights in Besiktas’ home stadium saying they leave him dazzled and confused.

Speaking to the media about his struggles and the Champions League final against Real Madrid, as quoted by the Sun, Karius said, “I don’t think about Kiev anymore, it’s so long ago, nearly two seasons now.”

“There were so many circumstances. I had a bad injury and nobody was talking about it. People can say what they want, it doesn’t really concern me anymore.”

“After I was assessed, we realised [about the concussion] but while the game is going on, you have too much adrenaline to realise.”

“I am happy Liverpool won the Champions League the following year, and they have a good chance again this year, so let’s see where it takes them.”

“I still speak to the goalkeeping coach and some of the players.” he added

Meanwhile, Besiktas have decided not to make Karius’ loan move a permanent one. What’s next for the German stopper? Is there even a remote chance that Liverpool give him another chance as backup?