Man City are reportedly plotting talks with key individuals as they look to sign them to new deals despite question marks over their Champions League status.

As noted by the Guardian, the reigning Premier League champions were banned from the Champions League for two years by UEFA last month after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, they are set to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and so it remains to be seen whether or not they are able to overturn the ruling entirely, or perhaps have their punishment reduced, while they also received a €30m fine.

That situation arguably led to question marks being raised over the futures of some of their key players, as not being able to play in Europe’s premier competition for two years is a huge blow with many star names desperate to feature in it year in and year out.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Man City are ready to start contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling as they are expected to offer improved terms to ensure that they are both still committed in the long term.

Talks may begin as soon as later this month, while it’s added in the report above that both players have three years left on their current deals while Sterling’s contract pays him up to £300,000-a-week and De Bruyne is making around £280,000-a-week.

Should the pair sign new deals, it could be a massive boost for Man City not only in terms of keeping these two at the Etihad for the foreseeable future to continue to lead their charge, but it may also send a message to other players in the squad that regardless of any ban, Sterling and De Bruyne are here to stay.

Further, it could have a similar influence on transfer targets if they know key individuals are staying, and so it remains to be seen if the respective parties can reach agreements and whether or not announcements are made later this month.