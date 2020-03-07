There are some players who will split opinion among the fans but always seem to be trusted on the big occasion by their manager.

The case with Nemanja Matic is an odd one, he appeared to be out the door at Old Trafford but injuries and the Paul Pobga situation gave him a chance to reestablish himself.

At his best he can control a game from deep, keep the ball moving and his defensive positioning can help break up attacks, while he also has a pretty ferocious long shot too.

At his worst, he’s too slow, fails to play any kind of progressive pass and can destroy the counter attacking game of his own team, so it’s easy to see why opinions would be split.

He’s now a regular in the team again so it seemed inevitable that he would get a new contract, but a report from The Manchester Evening News has cast doubt over that.

They report that United actually have the option to extend his deal by one year which would be ideal if they want to keep him, but they haven’t actually done that yet.

That means he can discuss terms over a pre contract agreement for next season, but perhaps United want to wait and see if someone better will be available in the Summer before committing to anything.