Man Utd have reportedly raised their demands for defender Chris Smalling as interest is said to be building in signing him this summer.

The 30-year-old joined Roma on a season-long loan deal last summer, and he has impressed in the Italian capital this season having established himself as a key figure in their side.

Smalling has made 28 appearances in all competitions, playing an important role in their pursuit of silverware and Champions League qualification for next year.

However, the Giallorossi’s hopes of signing him on a permanent basis could be set to get more complicated, as Calciomercato report, via the subscription link from La Gazzetta dello Sport, that the England international’s price-tag has increased from €25m to €29m.

It’s suggested that’s down to the interest being shown from a trio of Premier League sides, with Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham specifically mentioned as interested parties which in turn could drive Smalling’s valuation up and spark an auction.

With that in mind, Roma’s hopes of keeping the defensive ace may have taken a significant blow, but the report goes on to note that they could still hold a key advantage.

It’s suggested that much will depend on Smalling’s desire and whether or not he wants to extend his stay in Rome which could help them secure a favourable deal, but qualifying for the Champions League is of paramount importance to convince him to stay.

In turn, it remains to be seen if that happens as Roma are currently just three points adrift of fourth place in the Serie A table with 12 games to go, albeit Atalanta have a game in hand.

Time will tell what Smalling prefers to do too, as ultimately he has relished the opportunity to play in Italy as it has allowed him to rediscover his top form and enjoy his football in a prominent role.

That said, perhaps he still has a point to prove in the Premier League and could be tempted to return this summer.