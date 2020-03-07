Brazilian superstar Neymar is clearly still frustrated with Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League – at least if his Instagram reply to Marcus Rashford is anything to go by.

Yesterday marked a year since the Red Devils overturned a 3-1 deficit to knock PSG out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.

Marcus Rashford famously kept his cool to score a last-minute penalty for the Manchester outfit, the England international captioned the post with ‘What a night’.

Neymar missed the game with an injury and was left stunned after United’s winning goal. As per the Manchester Evening News, the tricky attacker was charged with “insulting acts against a match official”.

Neymar responded to Rashford’s post with “F***ing night”. Rashford replied to Neymar’s response with a laughing and heart emoji.

Of course Neymar’s initial response was likely light-hearted, it’s nice to see players interacting with each other on social media.