(Photos) – Chelsea’s leaked third kit for next season resembles Crystal Palace shirt

According to Footy Headlines – a reliable source for leaked football kits, this is Chelsea’s third kit for next season.

Chelsea recently announced mobile network ‘3’ as their official shirt sponsor from next season, the company’s logo can be seen on the Blues’ leaked shirt.

The primary colour of the strip appears to be a light red or pink, dark blue stripes will also fade down the shirt. This is certainly a surprising design.

? Chelsea 3rd kit 2020/21. pic.twitter.com/lRy8E712RD — CFC SAUDI FANS ™ (@CFCSAUDIFANS) March 7, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool’s Loris Karius blames Besiktas’ floodlights for goalkeeping errors Video: VAR awards Alexandre Lacazette’s goal for Arsenal vs West Ham Chelsea boss Frank Lampard defends Eric Dier’s reaction to abuse from Spurs fan

Chelsea’s leaked kit appears to very closely resemble the home shirt of fellow London outfit Crystal Palace. Is is strange for the Blues to use colours that some supporters would consider that are of a rival team?