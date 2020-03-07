After his dazzling performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup in midweek, Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour continues to make the headlines.

The 18-year-old produced a classy and dominant performance in midfield for the Blues, and with injuries and suspensions limiting Frank Lampard’s options this weekend, Gilmour could get another chance to impress against Everton on Sunday.

However, it seems as though with that increased attention has come transfer speculation, as the Daily Star report, via El Desmarque in Spain, that Barcelona and Real Madrid hold an interest in the talented youngster.

The report adds that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is also keen, but with Gilmour’s current contract not expiring until 2023, Chelsea would appear to be in a strong position to keep him.

It’s arguably easy to see why the likes of Barca and Madrid are interested though given the technical quality and composure he showed in possession on Tuesday night, while his reading of the game and ability to break up play in front of the defence was also impressive.

That said, it was just one game at senior level, and so he’ll surely have to produce consistently before he has entirely convinced that he’s the real deal moving forward.

Lampard has given his young stars a chance to shine this season with a string of youth products given prominent roles, and it appears as though Gilmour could be the latest to benefit from that.

With Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante injured and Jorginho suspended this weekend, Lampard may well have no other option but to give Gilmour a big role. Based on what we saw against Liverpool though, it’s seemingly a very good option to have as he impressed despite his inexperience and the quality opposition he was up against.

Taking all that into consideration, Chelsea will surely have no interest in seeing him leave Stamford Bridge in the foreseeable future, but any time European giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved, it’s arguably a concern that players could be tempted.