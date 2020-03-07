Real Madrid linked with Zidane successor amid Juventus offer talk

Real Madrid could reportedly target Mauricio Pochettino if Zinedine Zidane was to leave to take over at Juventus this summer.

The legendary Frenchman has enjoyed successful stints at the Bernabeu both as a player and coach, as he looks to add a La Liga title and Champions League to his collection this season.

Having already won one league title and three Champions League trophies in his first stint as boss, he returned to try and restore those glories and the Spanish giants look to be in a strong position to do so.

However, speculation has suggested that Juventus will try to prise Zidane away from Madrid this summer, with the Daily Mail reporting that they are ready to offer him a three-year deal worth £7m.

Zidane of course also has ties with the Bianconeri after his successful spell in Turin as a player, and so it remains to be seen if that particular challenge and a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo is enough to tempt him to leave Real Madrid this summer.

In the event that he does decide to walk away and replace Maurizio Sarri at Juve, Calciomercato have reported that Pochettino would become the priority for Los Blancos to fill that void.

The former Tottenham boss is in fact also mentioned by the Mail in their report above too, and so time will tell if the managerial changes materialise.

The pressure is certainly building on Sarri though as Juve are at risk of losing their Serie A crown this season with both Lazio and Inter pushing them all the way.

While they also face a deficit in their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Lyon ahead of the second leg in Turin on March 17, it could be a huge week or so for the Italian tactician as they host Inter on Sunday night.

If they were to fall away in their pursuit of their two main objectives, talk of appointing Zidane could continue to grow.