Real Madrid will reportedly make a move for Fabian Ruiz in the summer.

The Spanish international has made 72 appearances across all competitions for Napoli since joining them from Real Betis, netting ten goals while providing five assists.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid linked with Zidane successor amid Juventus offer talk

Ruiz has been linked to Real Madrid for a while now with Italian outlet Calciomercato claiming some days back that Los Blancos were preparing a €70 million bid for him.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga giants are willing to offer an amount in the range of €70 million- €80 million for the 23-year-old. This report also claims that Napoli want him to sign a new contract.

Ruiz has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A this season so far, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. It won’t be much of a surprise if bigger clubs line up for his signature during the summer and Napoli could have a hard time trying to keep him.

However, given Ruiz’s form and the fact that his current contract expires in 2023, Gli Azzurri could make some good money from his transfer. Provided the Spanish international does join Real Madrid, it’d be interesting to see how much game time he receives.