Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho and his brother are both in police custody after they were arrested over passport fraud.

A report from Goal.com (via Argentine newspaper La Nacion) claimed that the 39-year-old and his brother Roberto were both detained at the Resort Yacht & Golf club Paraguayo in Lambare, Paraguay because the passports in their room had Paraguayan nationalities.

Now, Reuters suggest that both have been arrested. Gilberto Fleitas who is head of the investigations unit of the Paraguayan Police has said that they were into custody after a judge did not approve of a prosecutor’s motion for an alternative punishment. Fleitas claimed: “The detention order has been carried out.”

Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports. His fake passport shows his correct name, birthplace, and birthdate, but it falsely suggests that he’s a naturalized Paragauay citizen. [@Santula] pic.twitter.com/qOVEi7xPmi — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 5, 2020

Ronaldinho was expected to host several publicity events in Paraguay and interact with the fans. It will be interesting to see what further developments take place in this matter.