‘Sokratis at RB scares me’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup vs West Ham

Mikel Arteta has made six changes to the Arsenal team that started against Portsmouth in the FA Cup ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against London rivals West Ham.

Arsenal’s only change to the defensive line sees Bernd Leno back in between the sticks. January signing Pablo Mari is making his Premier League debut at the heart of the defence.

Veteran defender Sokratis looks to have retained his place at right-back, is this a risky idea by Arteta?

Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos start in the middle of the park, superstar Mesut Ozil will be the side’s attacking midfielder.

Talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and marquee signing Nicolas Pepe start on the wings, with talented youngster Eddie Nketiah leading the line.

Check out the Emirates outfit’s lineup below:

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

Today’s clash is crucial for both sides, the Gunners have to win in order to become serious contenders for a Champions League spot ahead of their rivals.

West Ham on the other hand need a victory to distance themselves from a tight relegation battle, the Hammers are currently out of the drop zone due to goal difference.

