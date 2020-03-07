‘Sokratis at RB scares me’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup vs West Ham

Mikel Arteta has made six changes to the Arsenal team that started against Portsmouth in the FA Cup ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against London rivals West Ham.

Arsenal’s only change to the defensive line sees Bernd Leno back in between the sticks. January signing Pablo Mari is making his Premier League debut at the heart of the defence.

Veteran defender Sokratis looks to have retained his place at right-back, is this a risky idea by Arteta?

Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos start in the middle of the park, superstar Mesut Ozil will be the side’s attacking midfielder.

Talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and marquee signing Nicolas Pepe start on the wings, with talented youngster Eddie Nketiah leading the line.

Check out the Emirates outfit’s lineup below:

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

Sokratis at rb scares me — ?????????? ? (@Silentinho) March 7, 2020

Apart from Sok at rb I’m happy with that. AINSLEY NEEDS TO PLAY — ? (@afczak_) March 7, 2020

Sokratis at RB??? — TawK (@AFCTawK) March 7, 2020

Papa at RB? — Josh (@JDP_216) March 7, 2020

WHY IS SOKRATIS AT RIGHT BACK AGAIN?????? — ?????????? ? (@Silentinho) March 7, 2020

No hector ? — Connor (@Mintmartinelli) March 7, 2020

Why is sokratis at right back and why is auba on the wing again when we have martinelli who is a winger which would let us play our best player in his position — kevin (@Gxbibol) March 7, 2020

Sokratis is not a right back — Charlie??? (@Scanesy_49ATW) March 7, 2020

Today’s clash is crucial for both sides, the Gunners have to win in order to become serious contenders for a Champions League spot ahead of their rivals.

West Ham on the other hand need a victory to distance themselves from a tight relegation battle, the Hammers are currently out of the drop zone due to goal difference.