If a club or an agent want to bump a player’s price up, then it makes sense to try and get several clubs linked with your star to give the illusion of a good old fashioned “bidding war”.

Norwich may well get relegated this season despite some impressive performances, but it’s starting to look like Todd Cantwell will stay in the Premier League regardless of what happens to The Canaries.

He’s been the true bright spark for them this season with his creativity and knack of getting vital goals, plus he’s young and English so that will always attract the attention of bigger clubs.

A report from The Express has indicated that Man United and Liverpool are hopeful of signing him this Summer, but Spurs are hoping to beat both of them to his signature.

The report suggests that Spurs would be the team to offer him the most game time at this point, so that could give them an advantage when it comes to where he decides to go.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also shown a willingness to get young players into the team, while the prospect of joining a dominant Liverpool side could also be huge so there’s no clear favourite at this point.

It’s also not clear how much he might cost, but a young English talent will always attract a huge price tag, so this could be a chance for Norwich to cash in.