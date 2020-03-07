Menu

Video: Badou Ndiaye eats paper with tactics on during Trabzonspor match

Trabzonspor midfielder Badou Ndiaye has done something unusual this afternoon, the Senegalese star, who is on loan from Stoke City – showed his dedication to keeping his team’s tactics secret.

Badou Ndiaye was passed a paper with tactical information on during today’s Super Lig clash between Trabzonspor and Gazeintep.

After reading the tactics, the midfielder decided to eat the piece of paper before casually carrying on with the game. Ndiaye’s seriously dedicated to keeping his team’s plans a secret.

Take a look at the strange moment below:

