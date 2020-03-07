Video: Callum Wilson gives Bournemouth shock early lead vs Liverpool

Liverpool have stuttered in recent weeks and their troubles continued against Bournemouth on Saturday as they fell behind.

The Reds have fallen to defeats to Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea across all competitions over the past fortnight, and so they would have hoped to get back to winning ways this weekend as they continue to close in on the Premier League title.

SEE MORE: Video: Jurgen Klopp finds innovative way to avoid handshake ahead of Liverpool game

However, they didn’t make the best of starts as Bournemouth carved the Merseyside giants open as seen in the video below, before Callum Wilson applied the finishing touch.

That said, Jurgen Klopp was furious after a shove on Joe Gomez in the build-up to the goal, with the officials deciding that there was no foul.

Time will tell if the Reds can produce the right response…

Anfield stunned! Callum Wilson puts Liverpool ahead and VAR gives the goal the green light ? pic.twitter.com/0LcviYK0dc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2020

BOURNEMOUTH STRIKE FIRST ?? pic.twitter.com/7IbkFQHJhe — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 7, 2020