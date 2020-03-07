Menu

Video: Dele Alli equalises for Spurs vs Burnley with ice-cold penalty

Burnley FC Tottenham FC


In the 48th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, Spurs levelled after winning a penalty.

Erik Lamela was brought down by Ben Mee with a reckless challenge, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

With the weight of the fanbase on his shoulders, Dele Alli stepped up and sent Nick Pope the wrong way with a perfect penalty to draw Spurs level.

Considering that Spurs lost a penalty shootout earlier this week, we can only imagine the pressure Alli was dealing with when he stepped up to the spot.

Take a look at the England international’s confident spot-kick below:

Pictures from Canal+.

