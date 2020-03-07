Video: Demba Ba’s hilarious one-word reaction to act of sportsmanship

Former Premier League striker Demba Ba has slipped off the radar in recent years, but his sense of humour clearly hasn’t left him.

The 34-year-old enjoyed spells at West Ham United, Newcastle United and Chelsea before flip-flopping between Turkey and China in recent years.

While he continues to enjoy his football, one of his tweets has gone viral on Saturday as he reacted to a post showing a real classy act of sportsmanship.

As seen below, it relates to a clip of a five-a-side game where one of the players loses his balance and slips to the floor to give the opposition a great chance to go down the other end and score.

However, he chooses not to and passes the ball forward into space for the opposition goalkeeper to collect which draws a round of applause from those watching and playing.

Demba Ba was having none of it though, as seen in his tweet below, as many will recall his goal against Liverpool at Anfield back in 2014 after Steven Gerrard lost his footing in similar circumstances.

He showed no mercy on that occasion when Gerrard slipped, and clearly he would have done exactly the same in this situation if he was in on goal. Never change Demba Ba…